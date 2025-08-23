Doncaster woman banned from owning dog after Caucasian Shepherd bit child

A Doncaster woman has been banned from owning a dog for five years after her dog attacked a child in the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Caucasian Shepherd, owned by Abigail Gee, managed to escape its home on October 23 2023 due to insecure fencing.

While the dog was on the loose, it bit a child who was walking along a street, causing an injury to their back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers seized the dog, and while it was in kennels it became clear that it had deep laceration wounds on its neck, caused by its collar.

While the dog was on the loose, it bit a child who was walking along a street

The wound was infected, smelly and required veterinary care.

The dog was disclaimed to police and following assessments, it was deemed too dangerous and unpredictable and was put to sleep.

Gee appeared at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court last week after pleading guilty to charges of owning a dog dangerously out of control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was banned owning dogs for five years and ordered to pay £117 in court fees.

Firearms Inspector Steve Usher said: “We are continuing to see a high demand on our force from dogs dangerously out of control or causing fear in our communities.

“We are doing all we can to ensure those at risk are safeguarded and owners step up and take responsibility for their dog’s actions.

"This dog bite could have been avoided if the owner had taken precautions with the fencing and dog.