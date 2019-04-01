Dortech in Huddersfield aiming to become the ScrewFix of glazing industry

Have your say

Aluminium glazing specialist Dortech has opened its doors to the public with the launch of a new retail outlet.

Founded in 2012, the Huddersfield-based firm’s online building supplies division Dortech Direct has continued to grow within the £9m turnover Group.

Managing director James Sutherland has now invested £45,000 in a new trade counter for builders, glaziers and the public alike.

He has set his sights on £2m revenue in the next 12 months for the Dortech Direct brand.

Mr Sutherland said: “We have worked hard over the past year to better configure our architectural and maintenance divisions, and we’ve ploughed over £150,000 into new machinery, lighting and racking to take our capabilities to the next level.

“The result is stronger collaboration between departments, a more efficient business footprint and space to launch the Dortech Direct trade counter.

“We’ve currently got two people in our ecommerce warehouse, but will shortly need six.”

“This is an exciting step that will take us from an online-only building supplies retailer to one with bricks and mortar space for the trade and general public.

“It’s a bold claim but I’d love to think we can become the ScrewFix of the glazing industry.”