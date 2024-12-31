Drax Group donates £12,000 through its community fund to six food banks
The donations will support food banks near Drax’s facilities in North Yorkshire, Scotland, and Northamptonshire, helping to provide food and supplies to hundreds of people struggling with the rising cost of living.
The organisations that have benefitted include Selby Community Fridge, a place where any member of the community can donate, collect or exchange surplus perishable food.
Jane Breach, UK Community & Education Manager, said: “These donations are part of Drax’s ongoing commitment to making a difference to local communities in the areas we operate.
“Christmas can be an especially difficult time for many, and we hope these donations will help food banks meet the increased demand for their services and provide vital support to those in need.”
Chris Hailey-Norris, Chief Executive of Up for Yorkshire, an organisation that aims to improve physical and mental wellbeing and reducing health inequalities said: “I am delighted by the generous donation gifted to the Community Fridge.
"This will make such a difference to the hundreds of people we support each week and enable us to provide additional essential provisions for people.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.