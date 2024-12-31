Drax Group donates £12,000 through its community fund to six food banks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donations will support food banks near Drax’s facilities in North Yorkshire, Scotland, and Northamptonshire, helping to provide food and supplies to hundreds of people struggling with the rising cost of living.

The organisations that have benefitted include Selby Community Fridge, a place where any member of the community can donate, collect or exchange surplus perishable food.

Jane Breach, UK Community & Education Manager, said: “These donations are part of Drax’s ongoing commitment to making a difference to local communities in the areas we operate.

Drax Group has donated £12,000 through its Community Fund to six food banks across the UK. (Photo supplied by Drax)

“Christmas can be an especially difficult time for many, and we hope these donations will help food banks meet the increased demand for their services and provide vital support to those in need.”

Chris Hailey-Norris, Chief Executive of Up for Yorkshire, an organisation that aims to improve physical and mental wellbeing and reducing health inequalities said: “I am delighted by the generous donation gifted to the Community Fridge.