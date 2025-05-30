Drax offer for battery storage firm lapses as Foresight Group poised for £210m acquisition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HEIT was first launched in November 2021 to invest in battery energy storage systems in Great Britain. Such sites are designed to store power from green energy sources for use at later times.

The company runs a major battery storage site near Cottingham, East Yorkshire, and also funds and holds ownership of two other battery storage sites in North Yorkshire.

The latest announcement comes after Drax’s Bidco – a subsidiary of Drax Group – said in March that it had reached a conditional agreement to purchase HEIT for around £200m, a move that saw it outbid a previous offer from Foresight Group.

One of 78 Tesla Megapacks is lowered into place at Harmony Energy's Cottingham site. Image: Harmony Energy

But in April, the board of HEIT announced that it had recommended a fresh offer from two funds managed by Foresight Group LLP, in a deal that valued the company at around £209.9m.

The move initially left the door open for a further bid from Drax. The company confirmed earlier this month, however, that it would not be increasing its offer.

A statement released on Friday from Drax said: “Further to the announcement made by Drax Bidco, a wholly-owned subsidiary undertaking of Drax Group plc, on 20 May 2025, Drax Bidco today confirms that its cash offer for the entire issued share capital of HEIT has lapsed.”

Will Gardiner, chief executive officer at Drax Group plc, had previously described the potential acquisition as a “significant investment” for growing the group’s FlexGen portfolio.

Following the announcement from Drax earlier this month, the board of HEIT said that it was “reaffirming” its unanimous recommendation of the cash acquisition from Foresight.