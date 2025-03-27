Drax: Power station operator partners on new project for 'low carbon' cement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facility will be located next to the Drax Power Station site on land leased from Drax.

Under the agreement, PML will construct, own and operate the new facility, whilst Drax will sell its legacy Pulverised Fuel Ash to the joint venture as well as providing power to the site.

Lee Dawes, Drax’s chief operations officer, said: “This is a landmark deal not only for Drax, but for the UK construction industry. Cement production is one of the most carbon intensive processes in the world and through this partnership, we will be able to help the construction industry cut its carbon emissions in the years ahead.”

Drax has announced a 20-year agreement with Power Minerals Limited (PML) for a new factory to process millions of tonnes of legacy ash.

Drax said it believes the project could generate incremental adjusted EBITDA of around £5m each year post-2027 through to 2046.