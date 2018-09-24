Driver aged just THIRTEEN caught behind the wheel during 100mph police chase through Yorkshire

Police caught a 13-year-old driver at the wheel of a stolen car during a chase where speeds reached 100mph.

Two people have been arrested after the incident.

The Volkswagen Golf was taken during a house burglary in West Yorkshire on Sunday night, and police patrols spotted it being driven through parts of Yorkshire.

The boy was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf which was taken during a burglary in Shipley, near Bradford, West Yorkshire Police PC Benjamin Pearson said.

West Yorkshire Police officers pursued it at high speeds for about five miles before bringing it to a halt with spikes in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two arrests have been made, police said.

PC Pearson, a road traffic officer with the force’s Roads Policing Unit, tweeted an image of the dark vehicle at 5.21am with the caption: “Stolen Golf from a burglary in Shipley, picked up in Keighley and pursued at 100mph to Bingley where it was stung.

“Officers gave chase and used a stinger device to stop the driver in Bingley - where they were shocked to discover he was only 13.”