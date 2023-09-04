Driver casually walks off after wrecking Doncaster GP surgery in high-speed smash

This is the moment a driver casually walks away after causing thousands of pounds worth of damage after smashing into a Doncaster GP surgery in an early hours high-speed smash caught on camera.

The driver, dressed in a white vest, was filmed nonchalantly strolling away from the scene of the smash in Mere Lane, Armthorpe in the early hours of Sunday after ploughing into The Village Group Practice.

The car is filmed careering across the road before ploughing into the building, sending debris scattering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a few moments, the driver exits the vehicle and casually walks away from the car down the middle of the road.

The driver walks away after smashing a car into the side of a Doncaster GP surgery, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Police are now hunting the driver following the smash which took place at around 3.30am on Sunday.

The smash has caused extensive damage to the building's reception area, with patients being sent to other surgeries while repairs are carried out.

Business manager Susan Simpson said: “The surgery has been impacted significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The driver lost control at speed, crashed into the building and fled the scene.

“Fortunately we were closed and no one was hurt but we have had to close the reception area and redirect patients to other sites. We are hoping patients will be understanding to our current situation.”

She added: “The police are still investigating. They have taken the CCTV footage and are hoping to charge the driver in the very near future.”

A statement posted on the surgery’s Facebook page said: “We will be redirecting patients and staff accordingly, if your appointment is affected you will be contacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We kindly request any non urgent appointment be rearranged or dealt with by telephone.

"Please could patients who do not have an appointments and just have enquiries please contact the practice by phone or attend the Sandringham Road or Auckley Practice. We are doing all we can to ensure we are business as usual as soon as possible we appreciate your patience at this time.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 3.41am on Sunday following reports of a collision on Mere Lane.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a silver Volkswagen Tiguan had collided with a building. No one was injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”