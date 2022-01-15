Driver seriously injured after crash on Cottingley Moor Road at Bingley

A driver was seriously injured after a crash near Bingley.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a white Audi A3 and a red Suzuki Celerio were involved in a collision on the B6146 Cottingley Moor Road near to Cottingley Village Primary School at 1.30pm yesterday. (January 14)

The driver of the Suzuki, a woman in her seventies, received serious injuries and is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting log 799 of January 14.