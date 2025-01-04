Dry January and Veganuary growth good for health of nation - The Yorkshire Post says
Indeed, in some quarters that seems to be the fashion now – and that’s all for the good.
Yorkshire academics believe that abstinence trends such as Dry January and Vegenuary will keep growing.
Sceptics might be tempted to write off these campaigns as brief reprieves from binge drinking and a meat-heavy diet throughout the rest of the year. Not necessarily, according to Dr Emily Nicholls, a senior lecturer in sociology at the University of York, who is quoted on Page 2 of today’s edition. She says that such efforts are “not just a ‘short term, quick fix” and do lead people to be more mindful of how much they consume following their participation in these national events.
Heavy drinking puts a huge burden on the NHS, which contends with enough already and could do without intoxicated revellers filing into A&E on a busy weekend, as well as the more complex and expensive treatments it must offer to those suffering from the long-term effects of alcohol. Meanwhile, plant-based foods have been linked with health and happiness in those who eat more of them, while many will also champion the environmental benefits of consuming less meat.
The Yorkshire Post unequivocally supports the region’s tireless farmers whose livelihoods and passion comes from producing meat and other animal products. There is plenty to be said for quality over quantity, however, and farmers would surely agree.
Here’s to a healthy 2025.
