Dunkirk veteran unveils memorial at Catterick Garrison on 100th birthday

He had been at Dunkirk for the evacuation but he spent his 100th birthday paying tribute to an earlier generation of soldiers.

David Evans, a veteran of the 13th/18th Royal Hussars (Queen Mary’s Own) had been invited to spend the day at Catterick Garrison, where he unveiled a centrepiece statue of a stone-carved locomotive on the camp’s central roundabout.

It had been commissioned as a memorial to the tens of thousands of soldiers who arrived at the old Catterick Bridge railway station to begin training for the trenches during the First World War.

Statues of a soldier and of Lord Baden-Powell, who created the camp in 1914, were also unveiled.

Mr Evans, who lives in Leyburn, said he was “honoured and humbled” to unveil the work.

“It is a powerful piece that will remind generation after generation of the sacrifices that have been made over the years,” he said.

“The military has meant everything to me since I joined up as a 17-year-old, so this comes as a wonderful birthday present.”

The Garrison commander, Lt Col Joe Jordan said the statue was “a masterpiece that will live on through generation after generation”.