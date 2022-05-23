The crash happened in East Street, near Leeds city centre, at about 5.45pm on April 21.

Vincent Cullinane, 51, was riding a black Boardman pedal cycle when it crashed with a blue Carrera electronically-assisted pedal cycle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He suffered serious injuries from which he never recovered. He died on Tuesday May 10.

Vincent Cullinane, 51, has died following the crash in East Street, Leeds city centre (Photo: WYP/Google)

The rider of the other bike, a 19-year-old man, suffered a minor leg injury.

The crash is now being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it, or the moments leading up to it.