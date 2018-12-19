Private school fees: how much does it cost to send your child to an independent school in North Yorkshire?
A breakdown of day and boarding fees for independent schools in North Yorkshire.
Queen Margaret’s School in York has the most expensive year’s tuition for a pupil costing £12,270, while Giggleswick School in Settle has the priciest boarding fees at up to £33,750 per year.
1. Ampleforth College
Day fees per annum: 24,636. Boarding fees per annum: 35,424.
2. Aysgarth School
Day fees per annum: 2,700 - 6,630 (per term) . Boarding fees per annum: 8,630 (per term).
3. Ashville College
Day fees per annum: 8,430 - 14,640. Boarding fees per annum: 18,390 - 27,780.
4. Belmont Grosvenor School
Day fees per annum: 3,050 (Reception - Year 2 per term) / 3,610 (Years 3-6 per term).
