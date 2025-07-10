78-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car as 80-year-old driver arrested

A 78-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Thirsk, police said.

At around 2pm on Wednesday July 9, police were called to Carlton Road in Carlton Miniott following a report that a grey Kia Sportage car had hit a pedestrian.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the 78-year-old woman from Thirsk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, North Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old man, also from Thirsk, was uninjured.

He was arrested at the scene and has since been released on police bail.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, or who saw the grey Kia Sportage in the area of Carlton Road or Thirsk Railway Station, is asked to please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Patterson.