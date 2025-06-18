A1 crash: 55-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash involving HGV

A 55-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A1 in Yorkshire, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward following the fatal crash on the southbound carriageway of the A1.

It is reported that at approximately 5.45am on Wednesday morning (June 18), a red Kawasaki motorbike was involved in a collision with a HGV between junction 35 and 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ambulance service attended and the rider, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

A 55-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A1 in Yorkshire, police said. STOCK PIC

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man died at hospital, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this time.

“Our officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries and the A1 southbound is closed between junction 35 and 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances leading up to the collision, and we are asking for anyone who witnessed it, or who may have dashcam footage capturing the collision or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch.

“Footage can be submitted to us via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-following-fatal-collision-on-a1