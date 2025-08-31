A man has died after an early hours crash on the A168, police said.

North Yorkshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal crash on A168 near to Thornton Le-Beans.

It happened at approximately 1.40am on Sunday August 31 and involved a Black Mazda, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene and two other occupants were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A168: Man dies in crash near to Thornton Le-Beans as investigation launched Photo Neil Cross Police stock image

The road is currently closed in both directions and officers have warned drivers to avoid the area and follow alternative routes.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.