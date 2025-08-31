A168: Man dies in crash near to Thornton Le-Beans as investigation launched

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 31st Aug 2025, 10:56 BST
A man has died after an early hours crash on the A168, police said.

North Yorkshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal crash on A168 near to Thornton Le-Beans.

It happened at approximately 1.40am on Sunday August 31 and involved a Black Mazda, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene and two other occupants were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A168: Man dies in crash near to Thornton Le-Beans as investigation launched  Photo Neil Cross Police stock imageplaceholder image
A168: Man dies in crash near to Thornton Le-Beans as investigation launched  Photo Neil Cross Police stock image

The road is currently closed in both directions and officers have warned drivers to avoid the area and follow alternative routes.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Please email [email protected] if you can help. “Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for MCIT. “Please quote reference 12250164339 when passing on information.”

Related topics:North Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice