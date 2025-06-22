A1M: Emergency services on the scene after serious crash closes motorway road in North Yorkshire

Emergency services have responded to a serious crash that has closed the A1(M) southbound in North Yorkshire.

The motorway is currently closed between junction 58 at Burtree Gate and junction 57 at Stapleton, with emergency services at the scene.

Lane 1 on the A1M southbound carriageway reopened in, but lane 2 remains closed for vehicle recovery and clear up works.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and follow diversion routes where possible.

Further details about the incident and any injuries have not yet been confirmed.

