Emergency services have responded to a serious crash that has closed the A1(M) southbound in North Yorkshire.

A section of the A1(M) in North Yorkshire has been shut following a serious collision on the southbound carriageway.

The motorway is currently closed between junction 58 at Burtree Gate and junction 57 at Stapleton, with emergency services at the scene.

Lane 1 on the A1M southbound carriageway reopened in, but lane 2 remains closed for vehicle recovery and clear up works.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and follow diversion routes where possible.