A1M: Emergency services on the scene after serious crash closes motorway road in North Yorkshire
A section of the A1(M) in North Yorkshire has been shut following a serious collision on the southbound carriageway.
The motorway is currently closed between junction 58 at Burtree Gate and junction 57 at Stapleton, with emergency services at the scene.
Lane 1 on the A1M southbound carriageway reopened in, but lane 2 remains closed for vehicle recovery and clear up works.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and follow diversion routes where possible.
Further details about the incident and any injuries have not yet been confirmed.