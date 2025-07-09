A59: Motorcyclist dies in crash near A1 junction as police launch appeal
It happened at about 8am today, and involved a blue Vauxhall Mokka car and a red Honda motorcycle, on the A59 between the Junction 47 roundabout and the Flaxby roundabout near the A1(M) junction.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries.
His family are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency.
There was queuing traffic in the area at the time of the collision, including people travelling towards the Great Yorkshire Show, and officers would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist the investigation.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police.
Email [email protected], or call 101. Quote reference 12250125412 when passing information.
