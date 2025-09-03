A man has died after a crash on the A65, police said.

It happened on the A65 by the Clapham bypass at around 11.30am on Tuesday, September 2, North Yorkshire Police said.

The crash was between a white HGV driven by a 41-year-old man, and a grey Mini car driven by a 55-year-old man.

The collision scene remained closed with diversions in place until around 9pm.

The driver of the Mini died at the scene, police confirmed and an investigation has been launched.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are supporting his family while the investigation continues.

“If you witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage of either vehicle at around the time of the incident, and you haven't already been in touch with us, please get in contact without delay.

“If you can help in any way, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Geri Tunney.