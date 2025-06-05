Leeds Bradford Airport: Aer Lingus flight makes emergency landing back in Leeds minutes after take-off
Aer Lingus flight EI367 flight to Belfast, was due to set off from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) at 12:40pm on Thursday (Jun 5).
However, according to Flight Radar 24, at 12:53pm, just minutes after takeoff, the plane had to make an emergency landing back at LBA.
A Spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport told The Yorkshire Post: “A flight had to make an emergency landing at Leeds Bradford Airport this afternoon, this was dealt with in line with our emergency procedures.
“We are working to ensure the affected passengers can continue their journey as soon as possible.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told The Yorkshire Post they were called to LBA at 12:58pm, but “no action was taken”.
