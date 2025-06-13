Air India crash: Yorkshire police issue advice after UK-bound plane with British passengers goes down
On Thursday (Jun 12), an Air India plane crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad.
There were 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew
Of the passengers, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner issued a mayday alert to air traffic control shortly after take-off, but contact was lost when it reached an altitude of 625ft (190m), according to Flightradar24.
The plane then came down in a residential area near the airport, according to reports.
Now, West Yorkshire Police has issue advice and said the UK is working with local authorities in India to “urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved”.
The advice stated:
British nationals who require consular assistance, or have concerns for friends or family, call:
+91 (11) 2419 2100 (in India)
+44 (0) 20 7008 5000 (in the UK)
The Government of Gujarat State have established an Emergency Centre that can be contacted on: +91 (0) 79 23251900 / +91 (0) 9078405304.
Air India have set up dedicated passenger hotline numbers for those seeking more information, call:
1800 5691 444 (in India)
0091 8062779200 (from outside India)
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.”
