At least ten fire crews, the police and ambulance service are all in attendance at a major fire in Leeds tonight.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly before 9pm on Wednesday to a report of a derelict building fire on Theaker Lane, Armley, Leeds.

Crews and fire appliances from across West Yorkshire are now in attendance – with at least ten pumps in use according to the service.

The Yorkshire Post understands the derelict building is the Armley Conservative Club.

A reporter at the scene described crews using torchlight amid intense rain in the grounds of the club.

Fire engines, ambulance response units and police cars are parked surrounding the site, with the road currently blocked.

A specialist aerial appliance is also in use according to the fire service.

It is not yet known what the cause of the fire is or if anyone has been injured.