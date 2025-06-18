An 82-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in Yorkshire, police said.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal crash between a blue VW Tiguan SUV and a blue Honda motorcycle on the B1248 just south of Wharram le Street, near the junction with Station Road, at around 11.42am on Tuesday June 17.

The 82-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, it was confirmed.

The man’s family have been informed and they are receiving specialist support from officers.

The driver of the Tiguan, a man aged in his 60s, is assisting officers with the investigation.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Diversions have been in place so the emergency services could work safety at the scene and to allow for both vehicles to be recovered as part of the collision investigation.

The road reopened just after 9pm after the highways team cleared debris from the carriageway.

A spokesperson for NYP said: “We are urging people to come forward if they witnessed or have dashcam footage of the collision itself, or recall seeing either the blue Tiguan or the blue Honda motorcycle prior to the incident.

“If you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.