Black Cat Club: Man falls from window of Leeds city centre bar late on Saturday night as police provide update

A man fell from the window of a Leeds city centre bar, police said.

At 11.16pm on Saturday February 15, police were called to Park Row in Leeds.

It was reported a man had fallen from the window of a bar, police confirmed in a statement to the Yorkshire Post.

It is believed the man fell from a window at Black Cat Club.

The entertainment venue – which opened in late 2024 - offers interactive games, live sports viewing, music, food and drinks.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.