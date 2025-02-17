Black Cat Club: Man falls from window of Leeds city centre bar late on Saturday night as police provide update

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:39 BST
A man fell from the window of a Leeds city centre bar, police said.

At 11.16pm on Saturday February 15, police were called to Park Row in Leeds.

It was reported a man had fallen from the window of a bar, police confirmed in a statement to the Yorkshire Post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed the man fell from a window at Black Cat Club.

Black Cat Club: Man falls from window of Leeds city centre bar late on Saturday night as police provide updateBlack Cat Club: Man falls from window of Leeds city centre bar late on Saturday night as police provide update
Black Cat Club: Man falls from window of Leeds city centre bar late on Saturday night as police provide update

The entertainment venue – which opened in late 2024 - offers interactive games, live sports viewing, music, food and drinks.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, police said.

Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice