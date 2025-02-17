Black Cat Club: Man falls from window of Leeds city centre bar late on Saturday night as police provide update
A man fell from the window of a Leeds city centre bar, police said.
At 11.16pm on Saturday February 15, police were called to Park Row in Leeds.
It was reported a man had fallen from the window of a bar, police confirmed in a statement to the Yorkshire Post.
It is believed the man fell from a window at Black Cat Club.
The entertainment venue – which opened in late 2024 - offers interactive games, live sports viewing, music, food and drinks.
The man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, police said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.