Bodies of man and woman discovered beneath cliff at Whitby Abbey as urgent investigation launched

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 31st Jul 2025, 07:37 BST
The bodies of a man and woman were recovered from beneath the cliff at Whitby Abbey on Wednesday night, police said.

A member of the public called the police at 7.16pm on August 30 after spotting a man and woman on the rocks below.

With the tide coming in fast, the Coastguard coordinated a helicopter recovery to ambulance crews near Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire Police said.

This was completed at 8.24pm.

A member of the public called the police at 7.16pm on August 30 after spotting a man and woman on the rocks below. NOTE: Not exact locationplaceholder image
A member of the public called the police at 7.16pm on August 30 after spotting a man and woman on the rocks below. NOTE: Not exact location

Paramedics confirmed the deaths and the bodies have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police are currently tracing the next of kin of the man and woman while the investigation continues into the circumstances of the sudden deaths for a coroner’s report.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12250141734.

