Body found in search for missing man in North Yorkshire

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:39 BST
A body has been found in a search for a missing man in North Yorkshire, police said.

On June 18, police issued an appeal to help find missing Martin Garbutt who was last seen in the Glaisdale area.

Officers searching for Martin found a body last week, the force said on Tuesday (June 24).

While formal identification is yet to take place, Martin’s family have been informed.

Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Martin's death and a file will be prepared for the Coroner to inform a future inquest.

