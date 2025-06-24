Body found in search for missing man in North Yorkshire

A body has been found in a search for a missing man in North Yorkshire, police said.

On June 18, police issued an appeal to help find missing Martin Garbutt who was last seen in the Glaisdale area.

Officers searching for Martin found a body last week, the force said on Tuesday (June 24).

While formal identification is yet to take place, Martin’s family have been informed.