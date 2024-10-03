Scores of firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict eight-storey building in Yorkshire overnight.

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the property on Bolton Road in Bradford shortly after 8.30pm on Wednesday (Oct 2).

The service said the fire was on the roof of a eight-storey unoccupied apartment block.

Ten fire engines and two aerial appliances were sent to the scene, with crews attending from Bradford, Shipley, Odsal, Fairweather Green, CLeckheaton, Bingley, Stanningley, Rawdon and Dewsbury fire stations.

Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the large amount of smoke coming from the fire, the service said.