Car park crash: Injury update after three struck by rubble when van crashed through interior car park wall

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 31st Jul 2025, 07:57 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 08:03 BST
Three people were injured after a van crashed through the interior wall of a car park in Leeds city centre, police said.

Police were called to the NCP car park on Harper Street, Leeds at 4.09pm on Wednesday July 30 to a report a van had collided with an interior wall while driving on the first floor.

The collision caused damage to the building wall itself and led to the vehicle protruding outwards, police said.

Occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Car park crash: Injury update after three struck by rubble when van crashed through interior car park wall CREDIT: Alex Grant/YEP
Car park crash: Injury update after three struck by rubble when van crashed through interior car park wall CREDIT: Alex Grant/YEP

Three members of the public were also taken to hospital for assessment after being struck by rubble.

None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening, police confirmed.

A police scene has been established and damage to the building is being assessed by colleagues from the fire service and structural engineers.

The vehicle involved will be recovered, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

