Castleford: Police appeal for van driver who helped injured cyclist to come forward

A van driver who came to the aid of an injured cyclist is being urged to come forward by West Yorkshire Police.

Two cyclists were involved in a collision on Barnsdale Road close to Lock Lane between Castleford and Allerton Bywater on November 11.

One of the cyclists, a man in his 60s, received serious injuries and remains in hospital.

He is understood to not be in a life threatening condition.

Police have asked the van driver to come forward.

Police are now appealing for a good Samaritan van driver who may have essential information to come forward.

The man, who was wearing an orange hi-vis vest, was driving a white van and initially stopped to assist the injured cyclist but left the scene after the ambulance arrived, but before police attended at the scene.