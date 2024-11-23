Castleford: Police appeal for van driver who helped injured cyclist to come forward
Two cyclists were involved in a collision on Barnsdale Road close to Lock Lane between Castleford and Allerton Bywater on November 11.
One of the cyclists, a man in his 60s, received serious injuries and remains in hospital.
He is understood to not be in a life threatening condition.
Police are now appealing for a good Samaritan van driver who may have essential information to come forward.
The man, who was wearing an orange hi-vis vest, was driving a white van and initially stopped to assist the injured cyclist but left the scene after the ambulance arrived, but before police attended at the scene.
He, or anyone who knows who he is, should contact 101 with log number 1233.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.