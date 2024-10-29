Cyclist in critical condition after crash in Holmfirth as police launch witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at about 10.49am on Sunday, October 27 in Sheffield Road, Holmfirth and involved a silver VW Golf and a cyclist, which were both travelling towards Victoria Cross Roads.

The 55-year-old rider was taken to hospital where he was found to have serious head and chest injuries, police said.

His condition is described as being critical but stable.

It happened at about 10.49am on Sunday, October 27 in Sheffield Road, Holmfirth and involved a silver VW Golf and a cyclist, which were both travelling towards Victoria Cross Roads.

The driver was spoken to at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.