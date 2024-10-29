Cyclist in critical condition after crash in Holmfirth as police launch witness appeal
It happened at about 10.49am on Sunday, October 27 in Sheffield Road, Holmfirth and involved a silver VW Golf and a cyclist, which were both travelling towards Victoria Cross Roads.
The 55-year-old rider was taken to hospital where he was found to have serious head and chest injuries, police said.
His condition is described as being critical but stable.
The driver was spoken to at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0632 of 27 October.