Dash cam appeal after death of 49-year-old man in Barnsley crash
Roads policing officers from South Yorkshire Police responded to Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton at around 7.20pm on Sunday July 6 to reports of a single vehicle crash involving a blue Audi RS5 which had left the road near the junction with Long Causeway.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.
His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.
An investigation is ongoing and officers would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to report online or call police on 101, quoting incident number 853 of July 6, 2025.
