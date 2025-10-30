A helicopter which crashed into a field near Yorkshire this morning was just minutes into its flight, it has emerged.

A huge emergency operation is under way this lunchtime in fields near Bentley, in Doncaster, after the helicopter – believed to be a private flight – crashed into a field just yards from factories on an industrial estate.

Police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene of the crash near to food waste recycling firm Refood in Ings Road.

Air crash investigators are also understood to be at the scene.

The aircraft is understood to have took off from Gamston Airport near Retford at around 10am and is understood to be a Robinson R44 Raven II.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at around 10.14am and a huge cordon is now in place around the scene of the crash.

The aircraft is understood to have come down in a field just off Ings Road.

Eyewitnesses have reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene with unconfirmed reports of wreckage being scattered across the field.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.14am today (October 30), we were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, where it is reported that a helicopter crashed in a field.

The aircraft has come down in a field near to Ings Road in Bentley. (Photo: SWNS).

“Officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene.

“Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident.