A man has died and three others have been injured after a helicopter crashed in a field in Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, near Doncaster, at 10.15am on Thursday (Oct 30).

South Yorkshire Police said a 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash and, despite the best efforts of medical staff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, have been left with minor injuries.

The man’s family are being supported by specially trained police officers, the force added.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by both the The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.

Eyewitnesses have reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene with unconfirmed reports of wreckage being scattered across the field. Air crash investigators are also understood to be at the scene. | S70 Media

"We and our emergency services colleagues remain at the scene and we have launched a full joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident in parallel with our partners at the AAIB.

"As part of our investigation, we'd ask for anyone with information to get in touch. If you were in the area at the time and saw the events unfold, please contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from those with footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash."

According to reports, it is believed the helicopter was a private flight, which took off from Gamston Airport near Retford shortly before it crashed.