Driver who suffered medical episode dies in crash into house in Yorkshire

Driver who suffered medical episode dies after crash into house in Yorkshire
On Monday July 28 at 3.25pm, roads policing officers responded to a crash involving a black SsangYong Rexton on Dale Hill Road, Rotherham at the junction of Amorys Holt Way.
It is understood that the car was travelling from the direction of Addison Road when the driver suffered a medical episode and collided with a give way sign and house on Scott Walk.
The driver, a man in his 70s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.
Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died on Tuesday July 29.
The man's family has been informed and are being supported by South Yorkshire Police officers.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has footage of the collision, or the vehicle prior to the collision.
“If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 572 of 28 July 2025.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.