Emergency services on the scene as overturned tanker causes major road closure and delays in Humberside
At 8:48am on Wednesday (May 28), Humberside Fire and Rescue reported emergency services were dealing with a crash involving “a lorry on its side”, near Killingholme.
National Highways later confirmed the incident involved an overturned tanker at the Habrough roundabout.
The incident has caused the A160 to be closed both ways between the A1077 and the A180 near South Killingholme in North Lincolnshire.
Josh Dobbo, from Grimsby, who was travelling to work before 8am told The Yorkshire Post he witnessed the incident as it happened.
He said: “I was travelling from home to work travelling down my regular route down the A180 coming off at A160 it had happened right in front of me well.”
In a picture Mr Dobbo submitted it showed the tanker clearly overturned and blocking the road.
He added that he was at a standstill for 40 minutes.
National Highways confirmed before 9am a specialist clean-up teams and recovery agents were on route to assist at the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.