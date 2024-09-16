Fire service issues update on Doncaster pub blaze as staff flee from flames

Staff fled from a popular Doncaster pub after a huge fire broke out, with one person suffering from smoke inhalation, fire service chiefs have said in an update.

Fire crews from across South Yorkshire were called to the Marr Lodge in Barnsley Road, Marr shortly before 1am in the early hours of this morning.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Adwick, Doncaster, Edlington and Parkway stations were called out to a pub on fire at 12:50am on Barnsley Road, Marr.

"All occupants were already out of the premise when crews arrived.

Emergency services have been at the Marr Lodge following a serious blaze.

"One person suffered from smoke inhalation. Crews left the scene at 3:45am. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.”

Numerous motorists on the nearby A635 reported emergency services at the scene throughout the night, with the premises cordoned off as fire chiefs probe the cause of the blaze.