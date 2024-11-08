Halifax chemical spill: Firefighters warn people to stay indoors after chemical incident caused gas cloud
Just after 11am on Friday (Nov 8), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a chemical incident on Quarry Court in Halifax.
The incident involved a spillage of chemicals which mixed and produced a gas cloud.
Following this the Fire and Rescue service has advised members of the public “within 100 metres of the area to stay indoors with the doors and windows shut”.
In a statement they said: “All local businesses in the area should also shut doors and windows.
“We currently have a crew from Illingworth and our DIM [Detection Identification and Monitoring Team] Unit at the scene.”
The incident is ongoing.