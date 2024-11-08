West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has warned people in the Quarry Court area, in Halifax, to stay indoors following a chemical spill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 11am on Friday (Nov 8), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a chemical incident on Quarry Court in Halifax.

The incident involved a spillage of chemicals which mixed and produced a gas cloud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters are urging people to stay inside

Following this the Fire and Rescue service has advised members of the public “within 100 metres of the area to stay indoors with the doors and windows shut”.

In a statement they said: “All local businesses in the area should also shut doors and windows.

“We currently have a crew from Illingworth and our DIM [Detection Identification and Monitoring Team] Unit at the scene.”