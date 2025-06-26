Halifax house fire: Dramatic images show front of home ripped off after explosion

The massive explosion happened just before midnight and destroyed a two-storey terraced property and damaged neighbouring homes.

Dramatic drone images reveal the shocking extent of the damage with two cars crushed beneath fallen masonry outside the property at Spring Hall Grove, Halifax, West Yorks.

Photographs also appear to show dozens of canister-like objects strewn across the loft of the damaged building.

Two people from one property were taken to the hospital and have been treated for serious injuries - one other has been treated for minor injuries caused by the explosion.

The occupants of 14 nearby houses have also been evacuated amid concerns for their properties.

Around a 300-metre area surrounding the house has been cordoned off - this includes the closure of Spring Hall Grove and part of Spring Hall Lane - emergency teams at still present at the scene.

Northern Gas Networks have confirmed they are at the scene which they say is "not suspected" to relate to their network.

A spokesperson said: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) were called to attend an explosion in the Spring Hall Lane area of Halifax at 12.30am.

“We are working closely with the emergency services to support the incident, which is not suspected to be related to our network.

Images show a NGN gas van next to a fenced-off area one house down from the explosion.

