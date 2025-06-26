Halifax house fire: Dramatic images show front of home ripped off after explosion

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 26th Jun 2025, 13:01 BST
Dramatic scenes unfolded in Halifax as an explosion ripped off the front of a house, leaving three people in hospital and nearby homes evacuated.

The massive explosion happened just before midnight and destroyed a two-storey terraced property and damaged neighbouring homes.

Dramatic drone images reveal the shocking extent of the damage with two cars crushed beneath fallen masonry outside the property at Spring Hall Grove, Halifax, West Yorks.

Photographs also appear to show dozens of canister-like objects strewn across the loft of the damaged building.

Two people from one property were taken to the hospital and have been treated for serious injuries - one other has been treated for minor injuries caused by the explosion.

The occupants of 14 nearby houses have also been evacuated amid concerns for their properties.

Around a 300-metre area surrounding the house has been cordoned off - this includes the closure of Spring Hall Grove and part of Spring Hall Lane - emergency teams at still present at the scene.

Northern Gas Networks have confirmed they are at the scene which they say is "not suspected" to relate to their network.

A spokesperson said: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) were called to attend an explosion in the Spring Hall Lane area of Halifax at 12.30am.

“We are working closely with the emergency services to support the incident, which is not suspected to be related to our network.

Images show a NGN gas van next to a fenced-off area one house down from the explosion.

Three people were taken to hospital and 14 homes evacuated after an explosion rocked a street in West Yorkshire in the early hours.

1. Halifax house fire

Three people were taken to hospital and 14 homes evacuated after an explosion rocked a street in West Yorkshire in the early hours. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

A house in Halifax, West Yorkshire, is destroyed following an explosion.

2. Halifax house fire

A house in Halifax, West Yorkshire, is destroyed following an explosion. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

The scene in Spring Hall Grove, Halifax, West Yorkshire after a terraced house exploded overnight.

3. Halifax house fire

The scene in Spring Hall Grove, Halifax, West Yorkshire after a terraced house exploded overnight. Photo: Richard McCarthy

Two people from one house were taken to hospital with serious injuries and another person from a second property received treatment for minor injuries, they added.

4. Halifax house fire

Two people from one house were taken to hospital with serious injuries and another person from a second property received treatment for minor injuries, they added. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

