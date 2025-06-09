A nine-year-old girl and man have died and an 11-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a house fire in Heckmondwike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 6.19am on Sunday morning (June 8) by the fire service to a home on Russell Close.

Officers attended the address at which a man and two young girls had been removed by firefighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girls - aged nine and 11 - were both taken to hospital for treatment.

Despite medical attention, the man died at the scene.

The nine year old girl passed away in hospital later on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 11-year-old girl remains in a critical condition, police said on Monday morning.

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called at 6.19am on Sunday morning (June 8) by the fire service to a home on Russell Close.

“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

“While our enquiries remain ongoing we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.