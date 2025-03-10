Humber Estuary: More than 30 casualties brought ashore after "massive fireball" on ship
A tanker and a cargo vessel have collided in the North Sea, the Coastguard said.
An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.
“The alarm was raised at 9.48am.
“A Coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.
“The incident remains ongoing.”
Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, said 13 casualties were initially brought in on a Windcat 33 vessel, followed by another 10 on a harbour pilot boat.
Martyn Boyers later said a further nine casualties have been brought ashore aboard a harbour pilot vessel taking the total number to 32.
Mr Boyers said he had been told there was “a massive fireball”, adding: “It’s too far out for us to see – about 10 miles – but we have seen the vessels bringing them in.
“They must have sent a mayday out – luckily there was a crew transfer vessel out there already.
“Since then there has been a flotilla of ambulances to pick up anyone they can find.”
The casualties’ conditions remain unclear.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m concerned to hear of the collision between two vessels in the North Sea this morning and am liaising with officials and HM Coastguard as the situation develops.
“I want to thank all emergency service workers involved for their continued efforts in responding to the incident.”