Humber Rescue lifeboat crew "save three lives in ten hours" in dramatic night

On Friday May 23 the lifeboat was tasked to reports of two vessels aground in the vicinity of Brough. (Stock image)

Lifeboat crew on the River Humber saved three lives in an “intense and emotionally demanding 10-hour period” last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday May 23 the lifeboat was tasked to reports of two vessels aground in the vicinity of Brough.

One had two people on board, including an elderly gentleman, and the other had a single occupant - but while en route, the lifeboat was re-tasked to an emergency nearby on the Humber, where crew found a person in the water in critical need of help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lifeboat team got the casualty out of the water within two minutes, and they were transferred to hospital for treatment after arriving back on shore.

The D-Class boat was tasked back to Brough to assess the grounded vessels but shortly after arriving, it was again re-tasked to a third emergency with reports of another person in the water, again within the vicinity of our station.

This turned out to be a false alarm after a 40 minute search.

A rescue helicopter was then scrambled to help the people in the grounded vessels, and a mud rescue was attempted with the support of Cleethorpes, Hornsea and Hull Coastguard Rescue Teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both casualties from one boat were successfully rescued, while the single occupant of the other decided to remain onboard until the tide allowed for a float off.

With their safety confirmed, the lifeboat returned to base and the full team began the task of cleaning down, refuelling, and preparing the boats, ready to respond again.

A spokesperson for Humber Rescue said: “What made yesterday particularly challenging wasn’t just the number of incidents, but the nature of them. Our crew was exposed to one of the most distressing types of emergencies, and yet, with no time to pause or process what they’d just experienced, they were straight into the next task.”

Humber Rescue’s founder Paul Berriff said: “To save the life of another is one of the highest honours a person can carry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last 10 hours have shown, once again, why Humber Rescue exists, and why it must continue.