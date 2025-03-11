A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after the collision between a tanker and a cargo vessel in the North Sea.

The incident happened near the Humber estuary, off the coast of north-east Lincolnshire, on Monday and involved US tanker Stena Immaculate and Portuguese cargo ship Solong.

Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, at least one of which “was ruptured” when it was struck – prompting a major emergency response.

While 36 people were safely brought ashore, one crew member is still missing and presumed dead.

