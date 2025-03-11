A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after the collision between a tanker and a cargo vessel in the North Sea.
The incident happened near the Humber estuary, off the coast of north-east Lincolnshire, on Monday and involved US tanker Stena Immaculate and Portuguese cargo ship Solong.
Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, at least one of which “was ruptured” when it was struck – prompting a major emergency response.
While 36 people were safely brought ashore, one crew member is still missing and presumed dead.
Black smoke billowing into the air after a crash between an oil tanker and a cargo ship off the coast of East Yorkshire. Photo: Bartek Smialek
Fire and rescue services attend after a collision between oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate and the cargo vessel MV Solong off the coast of the Humber Estuary. Photo: Getty Images
The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by the Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing "multiple explosions" on board and Jet A-1 fuel it was carrying to be released. Photo: Danny Lawson
The Stena Immaculate oil tanker sustained a ruptured cargo tank after it was struck by container ship Solong in the North Sea today, causing "multiple explosions" and jet fuel to be released into the water, the ship's management firm Crowley said. Photo: Kees Torn/Wikimedia Commons