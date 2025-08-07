Ingleton: Police release update after all emergency services search for body

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:22 BST
Police have released an update after searches of the River Greta following reports of a body being spotted floating earlier this week.

The searches were launched after police received a report of a body seen in fast-flowing water near Ingleton viaduct on the afternoon of August 4, North Yorkshire Police said.

Police officers, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the National Police Air Service, the Yorkshire and Humber Underwater Search Unit and volunteer search and rescue teams were all involved in two days of searching along the river.

Extensive enquiries were also carried out to search local beauty spots along the river for any sign of belongings or abandoned vehicles, along with checks for missing people both locally and in neighbouring force areas, this has not led to any further information.

Police have released an update after searches of the River Greta following reports of a body being spotted floating earlier this week.
Police have released an update after searches of the River Greta following reports of a body being spotted floating earlier this week.

The searches have now been stood down, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are satisfied that the initial report was made with good intent and the person who reported it did the right thing in raising their concerns.”

