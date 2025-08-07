Ingleton: Police release update after all emergency services search for body

Police have released an update after searches of the River Greta following reports of a body being spotted floating earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The searches were launched after police received a report of a body seen in fast-flowing water near Ingleton viaduct on the afternoon of August 4, North Yorkshire Police said.

Police officers, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the National Police Air Service, the Yorkshire and Humber Underwater Search Unit and volunteer search and rescue teams were all involved in two days of searching along the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extensive enquiries were also carried out to search local beauty spots along the river for any sign of belongings or abandoned vehicles, along with checks for missing people both locally and in neighbouring force areas, this has not led to any further information.

Police have released an update after searches of the River Greta following reports of a body being spotted floating earlier this week.

The searches have now been stood down, police confirmed.