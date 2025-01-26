Lady of the Hills: Cold case enquiries completed in Thailand as part of ongoing investigation into death of Lamduan Armitage in Yorkshire Dales 20 years ago
Lamduan Armitage’s (nee Seekanya) body was found at Sell Gill near Pen-y-ghent, above Horton-in-Ribblesdale, by walkers passing by on September 20, 2004.
Her identity remained unknown until early 2019 when the force’s major investigation team’s Cold Case Review Unit achieved a breakthrough using a combination of media coverage and DNA testing.
A BBC Online article about the case in January of that year was brought to the attention of Lamduan’s parents in Udon Thani, north-east of Thailand, who came forward to North Yorkshire Police believing the woman could be their daughter who they had not seen since 2004.
DNA testing was carried out which confirmed the woman to be Lamduan who would now be the age of 55.
It was discovered that she was a married mother-of-three who was living in northern England at the time of her unexplained death.
This breakthrough was made public by North Yorkshire Police on March 19, 2019, which resulted in widespread national and international coverage about the case.
However, there were delays for the investigation team to receive legal authority to go to Thailand.
They were further derailed by international travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning this part of the investigation has been put on hold for nearly four years.
In February 2023, the small team of detectives and family liaison officers visited Lamduan’s parents, Buasa and Joomsri Seekanya.
They observed and assisted enquiries being undertaken by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) following an international Letter of Request from the UK to the Royal Thai authorities.
The cold case enquiries have now been completed in Thailand as part of the ongoing investigation.
A statement was published in response to moves by the authorities in Thailand to deport David Armitage: “We are aware of the detention in Thailand of David Armitage, the husband of Lamduan Armitage.
“We understand it relates to his visa status and residence in Thailand and is entirely a matter for the Immigration Service of the Royal Thai Police.
“Should Mr Armitage be deported, we understand that he will have a choice as to where he goes, which will include return to the UK. Should that occur, we will again make every effort to speak to him about the investigation.”
