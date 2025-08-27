Langdale Moor: Drivers ignoring road closures "hampering response to fire"

North Yorkshire Police has urged drivers not to ignore road closures which have been put in place for their safety amid the wildfire on Langdale Moor.

The fire at Langdale Moor, close to the RAF Fylingdales early warning base, has forced road closures and triggered warnings from the authorities for people to stay away.

Only a skeleton crew remained underground at Anglo-American’s Woodsmith site, near Whitby, North Yorkshire, while the emergency services tackle a huge blaze on nearby moorland.

Scarborough and Whitby Labour MP Alison Hume, who said caravan sites had also shut to visitors in the locality, praised the firefighters for their efforts and predicted they would be working on the moor “for some time yet”.

In a message on social media, the force said: “We have received a number of reports of motorists ignoring these closures.

“This is hampering the response to the fire and putting the motorists and other people at risk.

“Please plan your journey taking these closures into account, it is vital that you do not ignore them and do your bit to allow the emergency services to focus on the fire for everyone’s safety – including yours.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had nine fire appliances at the scene, as well as more specialist vehicles and the assistance of partner agencies.