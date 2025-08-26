Farmers and contractors from across Yorkshire have been praised by fire crews continuing to tackle a two-week blaze on Langdale Moor.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were simultaneously dealing with multiple incidents on Bank Holiday Monday.

The fire on Langdale Moor has now been burning since August 12 and described as one of the toughest the crews have ever had to deal with.

Farmers were pictured queueing up to help on Bank Holiday Monday.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene “for some time”.

Thirsk Fire Station posted pictures of fire crews at the scene over the weekend.

In an update on Tuesday August 26, NYFRS said: “We continue to have a presence at the scene and are likely to do so for some time.

"Crews and partner agencies continue hotspotting and working to prevent further fire spread by damping down areas.

“To allow our teams to work safely please do avoid the area including the cycle tracks through Langdale Forest.

“If you’re visiting other areas of the countryside please follow wildfire prevention advice.”

Kevin Hollinrake MP said he was concerned about the latest reports of the wildfire spreading.

In a social media post, he added: “North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, supported by neighbouring brigades, farmers, gamekeepers and a helicopter, have attended the scene since it was first reported earlier this month. Residents nearby are advised to keep doors and windows closed and avoid travelling to the area.