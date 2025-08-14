Langdale Moor: Farmers step in to assist firefighters tackling wildfire as residents warned

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has thanked farmers for helping in efforts in tackling a large wildfire on the North York Moors.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to an area of Langdale Moor earlier this week due to a fire which was sending large plumes of smoke into the sky.

Around 20 fire crews rushed to the scene which is situated close to RAF Fylingdales.

The blaze covering around 300m by 300m of moorland.

In an update released on Thursday morning, the service said 11 appliances at the scene.

Farmers and local businesses have been assisting at the scene and the service “would like to thank them for all their help”.

An incident log from the scene reads: “We are likely to be at the scene for some time.

“No cause has been established at this time.