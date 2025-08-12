Langdale Moor fire: Crews tackle blaze near RAF Fylingdales as public urged to keep clear
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed seven appliances attended the scene of a fire on Langldale Moor on Tuesday (Aug 12).
Crews remained for some time as smoke drifted across the local area.
The fire service has urged residents and visitors to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area where possible to minimise exposure to smoke and ensure safety.
There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further.
Langdale Moor, part of the North York Moors, contains sensitive peatland and wildlife habitats.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said updates would be issued if further action was required.