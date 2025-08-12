Fire crews have been battling a moorland fire on Langdale Moor, close to RAF Fylingdales in North Yorkshire.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed seven appliances attended the scene of a fire on Langldale Moor on Tuesday (Aug 12).

Crews remained for some time as smoke drifted across the local area.

The fire service has urged residents and visitors to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area where possible | North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service has urged residents and visitors to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area where possible to minimise exposure to smoke and ensure safety.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further.

Langdale Moor, part of the North York Moors, contains sensitive peatland and wildlife habitats.