Langdale Moor fire: Crews tackle blaze near RAF Fylingdales as public urged to keep clear

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:25 BST
Fire crews have been battling a moorland fire on Langdale Moor, close to RAF Fylingdales in North Yorkshire.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed seven appliances attended the scene of a fire on Langldale Moor on Tuesday (Aug 12).

Crews remained for some time as smoke drifted across the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The fire service has urged residents and visitors to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area where possibleplaceholder image
The fire service has urged residents and visitors to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area where possible | North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service has urged residents and visitors to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area where possible to minimise exposure to smoke and ensure safety.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further.

Langdale Moor, part of the North York Moors, contains sensitive peatland and wildlife habitats.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said updates would be issued if further action was required.

Related topics:FireAppliancesFire serviceResidentsWildlife
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice