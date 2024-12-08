Large plume of smoke seen across town as 75 firefighters battle blaze
Emergency crews were scrambled at 5:45am this morning (Sun) to the fire at an apartment block in Kirkby Lonsdale, just over the border from the Yorkshire Dales in Cumbria.
Video footage shows a large plume of smoke at 9:45am, a few hours after the blaze started.
It is understood that no one was injured in the fire, but people have been evacuated from their accommodation and reception centres set up nearby.
The town's Christmas markets, due to take place today, have bee cancelled.
A spokesperson for Cumbria police said: "Emergency services remain in attendance at a fire at an address in Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale. Police were contacted by fire colleagues at 5.45am this morning (Dec 8) to alert police to a fire at apartments opposite the Red Dragon pub in Main Street.
"Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale remains closed and likely to remain closed for some time whilst emergency services - including Cumbria Fire and Rescue - continue with their work at the scene. People living in the town are asked to keep doors and windows closed.
"People are also urged not to travel into the town - including for the Christmas Market which is not now taking place today."