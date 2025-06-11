Leeds General Infirmary: Specialist teams on site as suspicious substance ‘contained’
Specialist teams are currently dealing with an incident at Leeds General Infirmary.
At 11.02am today (Wednesday), police received a report of a small package containing a suspicious substance which had been opened by staff at Leeds General Infirmary.
Specialist officers have been deployed to the location to identify the substance, which has been contained on site.
There is not believed to be any wider risk at present, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed to the Yorkshire Post.
More to follow.
