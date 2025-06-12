Police in Leeds have provided an update after a suspicious package was sent to Leeds General Infirmary on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11.02am on June 11, police received a report of a small package containing a suspicious substance which had been opened by staff at Leeds General Infirmary. Specialist officers were deployed to the location to identify the substance, which had been contained on site.

Cordons were also put in place as a precaution for public safety, with some hospital functions transferred to other location, West Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tests conducted on site determined the substance posed no threat to public health and police scenes were stood down later on Wednesday afternoon, with hospital functions returning to normality.

Leeds General Infirmary: Suspicious package sent to hospital with hospital functions transferred as police provide update Leeds General Infirmary. Stock Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 16th April 2020.

A malicious communications offence has been recorded regarding the package being sent to the hospital and an investigation is underway by Leeds District CID.