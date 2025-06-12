Leeds General Infirmary: Suspicious package sent to hospital with hospital functions transferred as police provide update
At 11.02am on June 11, police received a report of a small package containing a suspicious substance which had been opened by staff at Leeds General Infirmary. Specialist officers were deployed to the location to identify the substance, which had been contained on site.
Cordons were also put in place as a precaution for public safety, with some hospital functions transferred to other location, West Yorkshire Police said.
Tests conducted on site determined the substance posed no threat to public health and police scenes were stood down later on Wednesday afternoon, with hospital functions returning to normality.
A malicious communications offence has been recorded regarding the package being sent to the hospital and an investigation is underway by Leeds District CID.
Police and partners worked closely with colleagues at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust to manage the situation and thanked patients and members of the public for their understanding.
